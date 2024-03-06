BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Announces $1.10 Interim Dividend

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
BHP Group Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$43.77 ($28.42) per share, with a total value of A$69,988.23 ($45,446.90). In other news, insider Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$43.77 ($28.42) per share, with a total value of A$69,988.23 ($45,446.90). Also, insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($30.88), for a total transaction of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,188,855.84). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About BHP Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.