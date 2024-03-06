BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Announces $1.10 Interim Dividend

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

BHP Group Price Performance

Get BHP Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$43.77 ($28.42) per share, with a total value of A$69,988.23 ($45,446.90). In other news, insider Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$43.77 ($28.42) per share, with a total value of A$69,988.23 ($45,446.90). Also, insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($30.88), for a total transaction of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,188,855.84). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.