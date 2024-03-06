Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 89,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. 13,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,523. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

