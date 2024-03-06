LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.74

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 150870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,525,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 484,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

