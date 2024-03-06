Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 23,990,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 1,558,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,810. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altice USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.