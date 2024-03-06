ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 1,448,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,643. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ADT’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 824.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ADT by 33.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

