Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 6.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.8 %

COST stock traded up $13.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $773.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $466.80 and a 52 week high of $775.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $701.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.33. The stock has a market cap of $343.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

