Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4,666.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

