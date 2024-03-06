Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,838 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,402,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,466. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

