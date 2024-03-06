Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 195,212.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,776 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SJNK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 1,132,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

