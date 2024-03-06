Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 74,536 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,536 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.30% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300,000.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 356,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,222. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

