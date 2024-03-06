Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,664. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.