Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $12.43 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $23.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $986.16. The company had a trading volume of 566,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $993.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

