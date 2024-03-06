Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 14,635 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 335,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

See Also

