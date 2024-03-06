Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.93. 415,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,797. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

