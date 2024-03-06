Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 131,807 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11,402.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,807 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $100.36. 985,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,417. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

