Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 61 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.9% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIA traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.63. 1,523,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

