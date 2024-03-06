Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $228,175,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after buying an additional 2,374,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 11,690,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,240,746. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

