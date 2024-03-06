Hall Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,324,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,094,000 after buying an additional 1,662,419 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
