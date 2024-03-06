Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $6.52 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. 726,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,351. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $158.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

