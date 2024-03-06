Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 783 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,324. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

