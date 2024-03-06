HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 306.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 396,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,542. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iterum Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

