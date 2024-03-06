ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHPT. Bank of America downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
