Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $20.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Shares of BIRDF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.02.
About Bird Construction
