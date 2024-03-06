Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $20.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BIRDF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

