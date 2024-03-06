NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Raised to $13.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NeuroPace

NeuroPace Trading Down 9.6 %

NPCE stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 151,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $337.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.16.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroPace

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $28,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,582 shares of company stock worth $70,131 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.