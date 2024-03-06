Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0355 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $628.45 million and $407.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,777,306,316 coins and its circulating supply is 17,721,850,461 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

