Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $392,020.51 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.04154592 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $747,079.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars.

