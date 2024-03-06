NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004022 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00023696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,957.17 or 1.00004607 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00144582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.