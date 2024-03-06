Insider Selling: Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director Sells 3,297 Shares of Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE BMO traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 351,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$127.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$118.51. The stock has a market cap of C$90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.70.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

