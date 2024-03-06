Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $68,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $310,102,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 419,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Get Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.