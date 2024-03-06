Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 911.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 6.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $143,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 546,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

