Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $26.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,857. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $255.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $358.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.