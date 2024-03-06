Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,465 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. 3,774,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

