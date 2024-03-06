Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $74.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $74,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 108,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,264. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

