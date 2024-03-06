iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $56,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,106 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

