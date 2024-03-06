Cito Capital Group LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $36,764,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NextDecade by 50.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 102.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 209,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.32. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.