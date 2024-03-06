The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Raised by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. 1,499,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

