Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco raised its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

