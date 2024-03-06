Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Raised by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

