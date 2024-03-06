Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.38% of Waste Connections worth $1,516,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WCN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.17. 261,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,457. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average is $144.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

