Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $751,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,857,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,382,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.