Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 82,413 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,413 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Infosys by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Up 1.7 %

INFY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

