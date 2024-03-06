PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,035. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

