Cito Capital Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 629,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $66,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 163,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 248,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after buying an additional 123,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $112.49. 2,216,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,220. The firm has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

