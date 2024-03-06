Cito Capital Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.55.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.49. 2,026,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.62. The firm has a market cap of $435.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

