PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 51,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 101,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

