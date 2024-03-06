Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 124,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,915. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 35.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.