PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PNF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 37,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,126. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

