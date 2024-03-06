Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $241.22. The company had a trading volume of 672,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,266. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $245.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

