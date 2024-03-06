Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.3% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after buying an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,507,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,486,000 after purchasing an additional 144,114 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 99.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 33.5% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 333,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 83,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $521,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.63. 12,451,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

