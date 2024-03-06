Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.4% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.18. 384,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.